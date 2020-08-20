Village Centre Cinemas in Moscow plans to reopen Aug. 28.
“BRAVEHEART” (R)
Scottish warrior William Wallace leads his countrymen in a rebellion to free his homeland from the tyranny of King Edward I of England in this 1995 movie. Stars Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau and Patrick McGoohan. — LEW
“DESPICABLE ME 3” (PG)
In this 2017 animated film, Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) meets his long-lost, charming, cheerful and more successful twin brother Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. — SUN
“INCEPTION: 10TH ANNIVERSARY REISSUE” (PG-13)
A reissue of this 2010 film focuses on a thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology and is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Ellen Page. — LEW, PUL
“SHREK” (PG)
This 2001 animated film features a dastardly lord (voiced by John Lithgow) who exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre named Shrek (Mike Myers). Shrek who must go on a quest along with Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and rescue a princess (Cameron Diaz) for the lord in order to get his land back. — SUN
“UNHINGED” (R)
After a confrontation with an unstable man (Russell Crowe) at an intersection, a woman (Caren Pistorius) becomes the target of his rage in this new release. See a review on Page 15. — LEW, PUL, FOX, REX
“WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS” (PG-13)
A teenager (Charlie Plummer) coping with paranoid schizophrenia hopes his new experimental drug treatment will help him navigate his new private high school and the outside world in this new release. Also stars Taylor Russell. — LEW !