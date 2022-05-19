“THE BAD GUYS” (PG)
Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. This computer-animated comedy stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Awkwafina. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS” (PG-13)
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of the original Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA” (PG)
In this follow-up to the 2019 feature film, the Crawley family welcomes a crew to the estate to film a movie. A review is on Page 13. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her powers to fight bewildering dangers. Michelle Yeoh stars. — PUL
“FAMILY CAMP” (PG)
When two polar-opposite families are forced to camp together, the dads struggle to hold onto their families and marriages as they compete for the coveted camp trophy. — LEW
“FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE” (PG-13)
Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) assigns Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and his allies to a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). — LEW
“FATHER STU” (R)
This film follows the life of the Rev. Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg), a boxer-turned-priest who inspired people in his journey from self-destruction to redemption. — LEW
“FIRESTARTER” (R)
A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind. The film is based on the science fiction-horror thriller novel by Stephen King. Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Sydney Lemmon star. — LEW, PUL
“THE LOST CITY” (PG-13)
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat adventure. Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum star. — LEW
“MEN” (R)
A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband. A review is on Page 14. — LEW
MET Live in HD: “Lucia Di Lammermoor”
In the latest in live movie theater transmissions from The Metropolitan Opera in New York City, soprano Nadine Sierra takes on one of the repertory’s most formidable and storied roles. Showings are 10 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Monday. Cost is $20, $15 for students. — KEN
“THE MUMMY” (PG-13)
At an archaeological dig in the ancient city of Hamunaptra, an American serving in the French Foreign Legion accidentally awakens a mummy who begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love. This 1999 film stars Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and John Hannah. — LEW, PUL
“THE NORTHMAN” (R)
A young Viking prince seeks to avenge his father’s murder. Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Claes Bang star. — LEW, KEN
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2” (PG)
When the manic Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) are all that stand in his way. — LEW
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. — FOX, REX
“TROOP BEVERLY HILLS” (PG)
This 1989 comedy starring Shelley Long and Craig T. Nelson shows at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre. The cost for the film screening, presented by the Palouse Cult Film Revival, is $5. More information is at bit.ly/BevHillsKenworthy. — KEN