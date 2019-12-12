“A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD” (PG)
Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between children’s television personality Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) and a journalist (Matthew Rhys) assigned to write a profile about him. — LEW, PUL
“BLACK CHRISTMAS” (PG-13)
A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break until the young sorority pledges discover that the killer is part of an underground college conspiracy. Stars Imogen Poots, Cary Elwes and Lily Donoghue. — LEW, PUL
“DARK WATERS” (PG-13)
A corporate defense lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution. Also stars Anne Hathaway. — LEW, PUL
“FORD V. FERRARI” (PG-13)
“FROZEN II” (PG)
Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“HARRIET” (PG-13)
The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s (Cynthia Erivo) escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves. — LEW, MOS
“JOJO RABBIT” (PG-13)
A young boy (Roman Griffin Davis) in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Also stars Scarlett Johansson. — LEW, PUL
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13)
The gang (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan) from the sequel is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game. — LEW, PUL, MOS; IN 3D: LEW
“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13)
A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL” (PG)
“MIDWAY” (PG-13)
“PLAYING WITH FIRE” (PG)
“PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE” (PG)
This animated feature film is inspired by the Playmobil brand of toys, and stars the voice of Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman and Jim Gaffigan. — LEW
“RICHARD JEWELL” (R)
When he discovers a bomb at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, a security guard named Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) helps save lives when he works to evacuate the area minutes before it explodes, and is hailed a hero at first. But after the FBI treats him as a suspect, he is placed in the center of a media storm before being exonerated. — LEW, PUL