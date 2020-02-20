“1917” (R)
— LEW, PUL, FOX, REX
“BAD BOYS FOR LIFE” (R)
— LEW
“BIRDS OF PREY” (R)
After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“BRAHMS: THE BOY II” (PG-13)
After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a lifelike doll called Brahms. Stars Katie Holmes. — LEW, PUL
“THE CALL OF THE WILD” (PG)
Based on the 1903 Jack London novel of the same name, a mixed-breed dog named Buck struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon in Canada, finally settling his loyalty onto a man named John Thornton (Harrison Ford). — LEW, PUL, MOS
“DOLITTLE” (PG)
— LEW
“DOWNHILL” (R)
Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) are thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. — LEW, PUL
“FANTASY ISLAND” (PG-13)
This film is a horror adaptation of the popular 1970s television show about a magical island resort. Stars Lucy Hale, Maggie Q and Portia Doubleday. — LEW, PUL
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13)
— LEW
“PARASITE” (R)
Ki-taek and his family, all unemployed, take peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Park family, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident. This Academy Award-winning South Korean film is in both Korean and English. — LEW, PUL, KEN
“THE PHOTOGRAPH” (PG-13)
This series of intertwining love stories are set both in the past and in the present. Stars LaKeith Stanfield, Issa Rae and Chelsea Peretti. — LEW
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG” (PG)
After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), a small-town police officer (James Marsden) must help it defeat an evil genius (Jim Carrey) who wants to do experiments on it. (See the review on Page 11). — LEW, PUL, MOS
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” (PG-13)
— LEW