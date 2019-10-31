“ABOMINABLE” (PG)
— LEW
“ARCTIC DOGS” (PG)
In this animated film, Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) yearns to become a Top Dog at Arctic Blast Delivery Service, positions filled with husky dogs. He stumbles on a hidden fortress overseen by the evil Otto Von Walrus (John Cleese) who is hatching a nefarious scheme. Swifty gathers his friends to foil the plot. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY” (PG)
This animated film is yet another take on Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Follows the 1960s TV series and the live-action films from the 1990s. — LEW
“COUNTDOWN” (PG-13)
When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. — LEW, PUL
“DOWNTON ABBEY” (PG)
— LEW, FOX, REX
“FARMER OF THE YEAR” (NR)
— LEW
“GEMINI MAN” (PG-13)
An over-the-hill hitman (Will Smith) faces off against a younger clone of himself in this sci-fi drama. Also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead. — LEW
“THE GREAT ALASKAN RACE” (PG)
In 1925’s historic great race of mercy, a group of brave mushers travel 700 miles to save the small children of Nome, Alaska, from a deadly epidemic. Stars Brian Presley and Treat Williams. — LEW
“HARRIET” (PG-13)
The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s (Cynthia Erivo) escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage and ingenuity freed hundreds of slaves. — PUL
“JOKER” (R)
— LEW, PUL, MOS
“JUDY” (PG-13)
Legendary performer Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger) arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. — LEW
“MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL” (PG)
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“TERMINATOR: DARK FATE” (R)
Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator (Gabriel Luna) from the future. Also stars Arnold Schwarzenegger. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP” (R)
Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. — LEW, PUL, MOS