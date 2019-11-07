“THE ADDAMS FAMILY” (PG)
“ARCTIC DOGS” (PG)
In this animated film, Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) yearns to become a Top Dog at Arctic Blast Delivery Service, positions filled with husky dogs. He stumbles on a hidden fortress overseen by the evil Otto Von Walrus (John Cleese) who is hatching a nefarious scheme. Swifty gathers his friends to foil the plot. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“COUNTDOWN” (PG-13)
When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. — LEW
“DOCTOR SLEEP” (R)
This sequel to “The Shining” (based on the Stephen King novel of the same name) is set in the years following the events of the original as a now-adult Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) meets a young girl with similar powers as he tries to protect her from a cult which has targeted her. (See the review on Page 13.) — LEW, PUL, MOS
“HARRIET” (PG-13)
The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s (Cynthia Erivo) escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage and ingenuity freed hundreds of slaves. — PUL
“LAST CHRISTMAS” (PG-13)
Kate (Emilia Clarke), a young woman plagued by bad decisions, is working as a department store Santa’s elf, where she meets Tom (Henry Golding) and her life takes a turn. — LEW, PUL
“MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL” (PG)
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. — LEW, PUL, FOX, REX
“PLAYING WITH FIRE” (PG)
In this family comedy, a crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. Stars John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key. — LEW, MOS
“MIDWAY” (PG-13)
The story of the Battle of Midway during World War II, an epic clash between the United States and the Japanese, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. — LEW, PUL
“TERMINATOR: DARK FATE” (R)
Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator (Gabriel Luna) from the future. Also stars Arnold Schwarzenegger. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP” (R)
Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. — LEW, PUL, MOS