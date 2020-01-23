“1917” (R)
Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Stars Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“BAD BOYS FOR LIFE” (R)
Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in this latest film in the franchise started in 1995. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“BOMBSHELL” (R)
A group of women (including Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie) take on Fox News head Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. — LEW, PUL
“DOLITTLE” (PG)
John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) is a physician who discovers that he can talk to animals, and that animals also can talk back to him. (See the review on Page 13.) — LEW, PUL, MOS
“FROZEN II” (PG)
— LEW
“THE GENTLEMEN” (R)
A British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, it stars Matthew McConaughey. — LEW
“JOJO RABBIT” (PG-13)
— KEN
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13)
— LEW, PUL
“JUST MERCY” (PG-13)
World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner (Jamie Foxx). — LEW, PUL
“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13)
— LEW, PUL, REX
“LITTLE WOMEN” (PG)
Four sisters (Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen) face the obstacles of life as they grow up in America with their mother (Laura Dern) during the Civil War. It is the eighth film adaptation of the beloved 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott. — LEW
“MIDWAY” (PG-13)
— FOX
“SPIES IN DISGUISE” (PG)
This animated film features the world’s best spy, who gets turned into a pigeon. He must then rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Stars the voices of Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Holland, Will Smith and Rashida Jones. — LEW
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” (PG-13)
— LEW, PUL
“THE TURNING” (PG-13)
This horror film is about a young governess hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after the deaths of their parents. — LEW, PUL
“UNDERWATER” (PG-13)
A crew of aquatic researchers work to get to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. But the crew has more than the ocean seabed to fear. Stars Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller and Jessica Henwick. — LEW !