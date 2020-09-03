“BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC” (PG-13)
Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, two would-be rockers (Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) from San Dimas, Calif., find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. New release. — LEW
“BILLY MADISON” (PG-13)
This 1995 comedy stars Adam Sandler as the title character who must repeat grades 1-12 so he can inherit his father’s hotel empire. — SUN
“FATIMA” (PG-13)
Based on historical events, three young shepherds in Fátima, Portugal, report visions of the Virgin Mary, inspiring believers and angering officials of the Church and the government, who try to force them to recant their story. Stars Alba Baptista, Harvey Keitel and Goran Visnji. New release. — LEW
“MADAGASCAR” (PG)
This animated film from 2005 follows a group of animals who have spent their entire lives in a New York zoo having to adjust to a new life in the wild when they end up in the jungles of Madagascar. Stars the voices of Chris Rock, Ben Stiller and David Schwimmer. — SUN
“THE NEW MUTANTS” (PG-13)
Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton. New release. — LEW, MOS
“THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD” (PG)
This 2019 film is a modern take on Charles Dickens’s classic tale of a young orphan (Dev Patel) who is able to triumph over many obstacles. Also stars Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton. — LEW
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG” (PG)
After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), a small-town police officer must help him defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on him in this film from February. Also stars James Marsden and Jim Carrey. — LEW
“TENET” (PG-13)
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. New release. — LEW, MOS, FOX, REX
“UNHINGED” (R)
After a confrontation with an unstable man (Russell Crowe) at an intersection, a woman (Caren Pistorius) becomes the target of his rage in this new release. — LEW
“WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS” (PG-13)
A teenager (Charlie Plummer) coping with paranoid schizophrenia hopes his new experimental drug treatment will help him navigate his new private high school and the outside world in this new release. Also stars Taylor Russell. — LEW