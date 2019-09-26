“ABOMINABLE” (PG)
In this animated adventure-comedy, a magical Yeti must find a way to return to his family. — LEW, PUL, MOS; IN 3D: LEW
“AD ASTRA” (PG-13)
Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. (See the review on Page 17.) — LEW, PUL, MOS
“ANGEL HAS FALLEN” (R)
— LEW, FOX
“BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON” (R)
A young woman (Jillian Bell) decides to make positive changes in her life by training for the New York City Marathon. — LEW, PUL
“DOWNTON ABBEY” (PG)
The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. The movie includes the same cast and is a continuation of the British television series. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“THE FAREWELL” (PG)
A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. Stars Awkwafina and Zhao Shuzhen. — PUL
“GOOD BOYS” (R)
— LEW, SUN
“HUSTLERS” (R)
Inspired by the viral New York magazine article, the film follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Stiles. — LEW, PUL
“IT CHAPTER TWO” (R)
Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. Stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“THE LION KING” (PG)
— LEW
“OVERCOMER” (PG)
— LEW, REX
“THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON” (PG-13)
— LEW
“RAMBO: LAST BLOOD” (R)
John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. This is the latest film in the franchise which began with “First Blood” in 1982. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“TOY STORY 4” (G)
— KEN