“ABOMINABLE” (PG)
— LEW
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY” (PG)
This animated film is yet another take on Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Follows the 1960s TV series and the live-action films from the 1990s. — LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX, REX
“COUNTDOWN” (PG-13)
— LEW, PUL
“DOWNTON ABBEY” (PG)
— LEW
“FARMER OF THE YEAR” (NR)
— LEW
“GEMINI MAN” (PG-13)
An over-the-hill hitman (Will Smith) faces off against a younger clone of himself in this sci-fi drama. Also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead. — LEW, PUL
“THE GREAT ALASKAN RACE” (PG)
In 1925’s historic great race of mercy, a group of brave mushers travel 700 miles to save the small children of Nome, Alaska, from a deadly epidemic. Stars Brian Presley and Treat Williams. — LEW
“HUSTLERS” (R)
— MOS
“IT CHAPTER TWO” (R)
— LEW, PUL
“JOKER” (R)
A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society who becomes the comic book villain known as the Joker. Also stars Robert De Niro. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“JUDY” (PG-13)
Legendary performer Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger) arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. — LEW
“MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL” (PG)
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD” (R)
— LEW, PUL
“ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP” (R)
Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. — LEW, PUL, MOS