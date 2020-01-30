“1917” (R)
Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Stars Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“BAD BOYS FOR LIFE” (R)
Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in this latest film in the franchise started in 1995. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“BOMBSHELL” (R)
“DOLITTLE” (PG)
John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) is a physician who discovers that he can talk to animals, and that animals also can talk back to him. — LEW, PUL, MOS, REX
“FROZEN II” (PG)
“THE GENTLEMEN” (R)
A British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, it stars Matthew McConaughey. — LEW
“GRETEL & HANSEL” (PG-13)
Inspired by the classic fairy tale, a long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl (Sophia Lillis) leads her little brother (Samuel Leakey) into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. — LEW, PUL
“HARRIET” (PG-13)
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13)
“JUST MERCY” (PG-13)
World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner (Jamie Foxx). — LEW
“LITTLE WOMEN” (PG)
“THE RHYTHM SECTION” (R)
A woman seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Stars Blake Lively, Sterling K. Brown and Jude Law. — LEW, PUL
“SPIES IN DISGUISE” (PG)
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” (PG-13)
“THE TURNING” (PG-13)
This horror film is about a young governess hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after the deaths of their parents. — LEW, PUL