“1917” (R)
Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Stars Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“BAD BOYS FOR LIFE” (R)
Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in this latest film in the franchise started in 1995. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“DOLITTLE” (PG)
John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) is a physician who discovers that he can talk to animals, and that animals also can talk back to him. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“FORD V. FERRARI” (PG-13)
— LEW
“FROZEN II” (PG)
— LEW
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13)
— LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX, REX
“JUST MERCY” (PG-13)
World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner (Jamie Foxx). See the review on Page 13. — LEW, PUL
“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13)
— LEW, PUL
“LIKE A BOSS” (R)
Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. One is more practical while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle. Stars Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek. — LEW
“LITTLE WOMEN” (PG)
Four sisters (Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen) face the obstacles of life as they grow up in America with their mother (Laura Dern) during the Civil War. It is the eighth film adaptation of the beloved 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott. — LEW, PUL, KEN
“SPIES IN DISGUISE” (PG)
This animated film features the world’s best spy, who gets turned into a pigeon. He must then rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Stars the voices of Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Holland, Will Smith and Rashida Jones. — LEW
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” (PG-13)
— LEW, PUL, MOS
“UNDERWATER” (PG-13)
A crew of aquatic researchers work to get to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. But the crew has more than the ocean seabed to fear. Stars Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller and Jessica Henwick. — LEW, PUL