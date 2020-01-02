“CATS” (PG-13)
A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. It’s based on the long-running Broadway musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, which itself is based on a collection of poems called “Old Possum’s Books of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot. Stars Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Rebel Wilson. — LEW, MOS
“FORD V. FERRARI” (PG-13)
— LEW
“FROZEN II” (PG)
— LEW, PUL
“THE GRUDGE” (R)
A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Stars Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey and David Lawrence Brown. — LEW, PUL
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13)
The gang (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan) from the sequel is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13)
— LEW, PUL
“LITTLE WOMEN” (PG)
Four sisters (Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen) face the obstacles of life as they grow up in America with their mother (Laura Dern) during the Civil War. It is the eighth film adaptation of the beloved 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott. — LEW, PUL
"RICHARD JEWELL" (R)
— LEW
“SPIES IN DISGUISE” (PG)
This animated film features the world’s best spy who gets turned into a pigeon. He must then rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Stars the voices of Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Holland, Will Smith and Rashida Jones. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” (PG-13)
The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the “Star Wars” saga which began in 1977. Stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Mark Hamill. — LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX, REX
“UNCUT GEMS” (R)
A charismatic New York City jeweler (Adam Sandler) always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. — LEW