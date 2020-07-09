“BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II” (PG)
In this 1989 sequel, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) visits 2015, and then must repeat his visit to 1955 to prevent disastrous changes to 1985, without interfering with his first trip. — FOX, REX
“BLACK PANTHER” (PG-13)
T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and also must confront a challenger from his country’s past in this film from 2018. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“BLOODSHOT” (PG-13)
Vin Diesel is Ray Garrison, a slain soldier who is re-animated with superpowers into Bloodshot. — LEW
“DIRTY DANCING” (PG-13)
This 1987 movie is set at a summer Catskills family resort as Frances “Baby” Houseman (Jennifer Grey) falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). — PUL
“FOOTLOOSE” (PG-13)
This classic from 1984 features a city teenager (Kevin Bacon) who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned. His rebellious spirit shakes up the populace, including a minister (John Lithgow). — SUN
“FORREST GUMP” (PG-13)
This 1994 film shows historical events unfold through the perspective of Forrest (Tom Hanks), an Alabama man, whose only desire is to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart (Robin Wright). — LEW
“GHOSTBUSTERS” (PG)
Four men (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson) set up shop as a ghost removal service in this 1984 film. — LEW
“HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF BLOOD PRINCE” (PG)
As Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, Hogwarts is no longer a safe haven for students in this 2009 film in the series. Though Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) suspects there are new dangers lurking within the castle walls, Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) is more intent than ever on preparing the young wizard for the final battle with Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). — LEW
“INDIANA JONES AND THE KINGDOM OF THE CRYSTAL SKULL” (PG-13)
Set in 1957, archaeologist and adventurer Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr. (Harrison Ford) is called back into action and becomes entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artifacts known as the Crystal Skulls in this 2008 movie. — PUL
“INSIDE OUT” (PG)
This 2015 animated film follows young Riley (voiced by Kaitlyn Dias) as she is uprooted from her life in the Midwest and moved to San Francisco. Her emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) — are in conflict on how best to navigate the move. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“JAWS” (PG)
This 1975 film based on the Peter Benchley novel about a great white shark terrorizing a beach town, features Roy Scheider as the small-town police chief, Robert Shaw as the grizzled seafarer and Richard Dreyfuss as the marine biologist who unite to end the menace. — LEW
“THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS (PG-13)
While Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) edge closer to Mordor with the help of the shifty Gollum, the divided fellowship makes a stand against Sauron’s new ally, Saruman in this 2002 film. — PUL
“THE MUPPET MOVIE” (G)
Kermit (voiced by Jim Henson) and his newfound friends trek across America to find success in Hollywood, but a frog legs merchant is after Kermit in this 1979 film. — LEW, MOS
“STAR WARS: EPISODE V: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK” (PG)
After the rebels are brutally overpowered by the Empire on the ice planet Hoth, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) begins Jedi training with Yoda, as his friends are pursued through the galaxy by Darth Vader and bounty hunter Boba Fett. — LEW, PUL, MOS