Village Centre Cinemas in both Moscow and Pullman have announced on their websites the theaters will be temporarily closed until new films are again available for screening.
“GHOSTBUSTERS” (PG-13)
In this 1984 original, three former parapsychology professors (Harold Ramis, Bill Murrray and Dan Aykroyd) set up shop as an unusual ghost removal service in New York City. Also stars Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis. — SUN
“GREMLINS” (PG)
This 1984 comedy/horror film stars Hoyt Axton as a man who brings a new exotic pet home to his son (Zach Galligan). The teen then inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town. — LEW
“HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2” (PG)
In this 2011 final film based on the book series, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) search for Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) remaining horcruxes in their effort to destroy the Dark Lord as the final battle rages on at Hogwarts. — LEW
“THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALL” (PG)
In this 2018 film, a young orphan named Lewis Barnavelt (Owen Vaccaro) aids his magical uncle Jonathan (Jack Black) in locating a clock with the power to bring about the end of the world. — FOX, REX
“THE KARATE KID” (PG)
In this 1984 original, Ralph Macchio plays Daniel, a youngster who struggles to fit in when he and his mother move to California where she takes a new job. A group of karate students starts to bully Daniel for dating a rich girl from their clique, and landlord Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita), takes Daniel under his wing, using some unorthodox methods to teach him karate. — LEW
“THE LOST BOYS” (R)
After moving to a new town, two brothers (Jason Patric and the late Corey Haim) discover that the area is a haven for vampires. Cast includes Dianne Wiest, Edward Herrman, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz and Corey Feldman. — LEW
“THE MEG” (PG-13)
This 2018 action-sci-fi film follows a group of scientists exploring the Marianas Trench when they encounter the largest marine predator that has ever existed: the Megalodon. Stars Jason Statham. — LEW
“SCREAM” (R)
This 1996 horror film stars Neve Campbell who is terrorized by a killer who targets the girl and her friends by using horror films as part of a deadly game. Also stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette. — LEW
“SPY KIDS” (PG)
The children of secret-agent parents must save them from danger in this 2001 action-adventure film. Stars Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara. — LEW !