"ADDAMS FAMILY" (PG)
— LEW
“CHARLIE’S ANGELS” (PG-13)
When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie’s Angels (Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska) are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect the rest of humanity. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“COUNTDOWN” (PG-13)
When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. — LEW
“THE CURRENT WAR: DIRECTOR’S CUT” (PG-13)
— LEW, MOS
“DOCTOR SLEEP” (R)
This sequel to “The Shining” (based on the Stephen King novel of the same name) is set in the years following the events of the original as a now-adult Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) meets a young girl with similar powers and tries to protect her from a cult which has targeted her. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“FORD V. FERRARI” (PG-13)
American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“THE GOOD LIAR” (R)
Career con artist Roy Courtnay (Ian McKellen) can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren) online. Roy is surprised to find himself caring about Betty, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life. — LEW, PUL
“JOKER” (R)
— LEW, PUL
“LAST CHRISTMAS” (PG-13)
Kate (Emilia Clarke), a young woman plagued by bad decisions, is working as a department store Santa’s elf, where she meets Tom (Henry Golding) and her life takes a turn. — LEW, PUL
“MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL” (PG)
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. — LEW, PUL
“PLAYING WITH FIRE” (PG)
In this family comedy, a crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. It stars John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key. — LEW, MOS
“MIDWAY” (PG-13)
The story of the Battle of Midway during World War II, an epic clash between the United States and the Japanese, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. — LEW, PUL
“TERMINATOR: DARK FATE” (R)
Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator (Gabriel Luna) from the future. Also stars Arnold Schwarzenegger. — LEW
“ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP” (R)
Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. — LEW, FOX, REX