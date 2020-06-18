“1917” (R)
In last year’s epic World War I film set in 1917, a regiment assembles to wage war deep in enemy territory, two soldiers are assigned to race against time and deliver a message that will stop 1,600 men from walking straight into a deadly trap. — FOX
“AQUAMAN” (PG-13)
In this 2018 movie, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), the human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land. — LEW, MOS
“E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL” (PG)
This 1982 movie directed by Steven Spielberg features Elliot (Henry Thomas), a young boy who helps a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home world. — REX
“FOOTLOOSE” (PG)
This music- and dance-heavy movie from 1984 tells the story of a city teenager (Kevin Bacon) who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned and shakes up the status quo. — LEW
“GLADIATOR” (R)
A former Roman general (Russell Crowe) sets out to exact vengeance against the corrupt emperor (Joaquin Phoenix) who murdered his family and sent him into slavery in this 2000 film. — PUL, MOS
“THE GOONIES” (PG)
The 1985 film about a group of young misfits called the Goonies follows them as they discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure and save their neighborhood from golf course developers. Many scenes in the movie were filmed in Astoria, Ore. — PUL, SUN
“GREASE” (PG)
This 1978 musical features the story of good girl Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) and greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) who fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now attending the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance? — PUL
“HARRY POTTER AND AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN” (PG)
Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study in this 2004 film, where they delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner (Gary Oldman) who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard. — LEW
“JURASSIC PARK” (PG-13)
A pragmatic paleontologist (Sam Neill) visiting an almost-complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose in this 1993 blockbuster directed by Steven Spielberg. — LEW
“THE LORD OF THE RINGS: FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING” (PG-13)
A meek hobbit (Elijah Wood) from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron in this 2001 film. — LEW
“RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK” (PG)
Set in 1936, this classic Steven Spielberg-directed film from 1981 follows archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) who is hired by the U.S. government to track down the fabled Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis can find it and harness its awesome powers. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“TRUE GRIT” (G)
The original 1969 film features a drunken, hard-nosed U.S. Marshal (John Wayne) and a Texas Ranger (Glen Campbell) helping a stubborn teenager (Kim Darby) track down her father’s murderer in Indian Territory. — LEW
“WONDER WOMAN” (PG-13)
When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana (Gal Gadot), an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers in this 2017 film. — PUL, MOS