“1917” (R)
— LEW, PUL
“BAD BOYS FOR LIFE” (R)
Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in this latest film in the franchise started in 1995. — LEW, PUL
“BIRDS OF PREY” (R)
After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“DOLITTLE” (PG)
John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) is a physician who discovers that he can talk to animals, and that animals also can talk back to him. — LEW
“DOWNHILL” (R)
Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) are thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. — LEW, PUL
“FANTASY ISLAND” (PG-13)
This film is a horror adaptation of the popular 1970s television show about a magical island resort. Stars Lucy Hale, Maggie Q and Portia Doubleday. — LEW, PUL
“THE GENTLEMEN” (R)
A British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, it stars Matthew McConaughey. — LEW, PUL
“GRETEL & HANSEL” (PG-13)
Inspired by the classic fairy tale, a long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl (Sophia Lillis) leads her little brother (Samuel Leakey) into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. — LEW
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13)
— LEW, PUL
“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13)
— FOX
“LITTLE WOMEN” (PG)
— LEW, REX
“PARASITE” (R)
Ki-taek and his family, all unemployed, take peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks family, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident. This Academy Award-winning South Korean film is in both Korean and English. — LEW, PUL, KEN
“THE PHOTOGRAPH” (PG-13)
This series of intertwining love stories are set both in the past and in the present. Stars LaKeith Stanfield, Issa Rae and Chelsea Peretti. — LEW
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG” (PG)
After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), a small-town police officer (James Marsden) must help it defeat an evil genius (Jim Carrey) who wants to do experiments on it. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” (PG-13)
— LEW