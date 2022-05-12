“THE BAD GUYS” (PG)
Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. This computer-animated comedy stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Awkwafina. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS” (PG-13)
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of the original Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers. Michelle Yeoh stars. — PUL, KEN
“FAMILY CAMP” (PG)
When two polar-opposite families are forced to camp together, the dads struggle to hold onto their families and marriages as they compete for the coveted camp trophy. — LEW
“FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE” (PG-13)
Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) assigns Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and his allies to a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). — LEW, MOS
“FATHER STU” (R)
This film follows the life of the Rev. Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg), a boxer-turned-priest who inspired people in his journey from self- destruction to redemption. — LEW
“FIRESTARTER” (R)
A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind. — LEW, PUL
“HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF BLOOD PRINCE” (PG)
As Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, Hogwarts is no longer a safe haven for students in this 2009 film in the series. Though Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) suspects there are new dangers lurking within the castle walls, Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) is more intent than ever on preparing the young wizard for the final battle with Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). — LEW, PUL
“THE LOST CITY” (PG-13)
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat adventure. Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum star. — LEW
“THE NORTHMAN” (R)
A young Viking prince seeks to avenge his father’s murder. Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Claes Bang star. — LEW, PUL
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2” (PG)
When the manic Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) are all that stand in his way. — LEW
“THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT” (R)
A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA, since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin. Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish star. — LEW
“UNCHARTED” (PG-13)
Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. — LEW