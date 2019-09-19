“AD ASTRA” (PG-13)
Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“ANGEL HAS FALLEN” (R)
— LEW, REX
“DOWNTON ABBEY” (PG)
The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. The movie includes the same cast and is a continuation of the British television series. — LEW, PUL
“THE GOLDFINCH” (R)
A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Stars Finn Wolfhard, Nicole Kidman and Sarah Paulson. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“GOOD BOYS” (R)
— LEW, PUL
“HUSTLERS” (R)
Inspired by the viral New York magazine article, the film follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Stiles. — LEW, PUL
“IT CHAPTER TWO” (R)
Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. Stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean. — LEW, PUL, MOS, SUN
“THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO” (R)
A young man searches for home in the changing city that seems to have left him behind. Stars Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors and Rob Morgan. — KEN
“THE LION KING” (PG)
— LEW
“OVERCOMER” (PG)
— LEW, MOS, FOX
“THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON” (PG-13)
See the review on Page 13. — LEW
“RAMBO: LAST BLOOD” (R)
John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. This is the latest film in the franchise which began with “First Blood” in 1982. — LEW, PUL, MOS !