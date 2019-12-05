“21 BRIDGES” (R)
An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. Stars Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons and Sienna Miller. — LEW
“A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD” (PG)
Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between children’s television personality Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) and a journalist (Matthew Rhys) assigned to write a profile about him. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“DARK WATERS” (PG-13)
A corporate defense lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution. Also stars Anne Hathaway. See the review on Page 9. — LEW, PUL
“FORD V. FERRARI” (PG-13)
American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“FROZEN II” (PG)
Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. — LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX
“JOJO RABBIT” (PG-13)
A young boy (Roman Griffin Davis) in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Also stars Scarlett Johansson. — LEW, PUL
“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13)
A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“LAST CHRISTMAS” (PG-13)
— LEW
“MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL” (PG)
— LEW
“MIDWAY” (PG-13)
— LEW, PUL, MOS, REX
“PLAYING WITH FIRE” (PG)
— LEW, PUL
“PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE” (PG)
This animated feature film is inspired by the Playmobil brand of toys, and stars the voice of Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman and Jim Gaffigan. — LEW