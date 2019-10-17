“ABOMINABLE” (PG)
In this animated adventure-comedy, a magical Yeti must find a way to return to his family. — LEW
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY” (PG)
This animated film is yet another take on Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Follows the 1960s TV series and the live-action films from the 1990s. (See the review on Page 13.) — LEW, PUL, MOS
“AD ASTRA” (PG-13)
— LEW, FOX
“DOWNTON ABBEY” (PG)
— LEW
“GEMINI MAN” (PG-13)
An over-the-hill hitman (Will Smith) faces off against a younger clone of himself in this sci-fi drama. Also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“HUSTLERS” (R)
— LEW, PUL
“IT CHAPTER TWO” (R)
— LEW, PUL
“JEXI” (R)
This comedy shows what can happen when you love your phone (voiced by Rose Byrne) more than anything else in your life. Stars Adam Devine and Alexandra Shipp. — LEW, PUL
“JOKER” (R)
A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society who becomes the comic book villain known as the Joker. Also stars Robert De Niro. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL” (PG)
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. (See the review on Page 4.) — LEW, PUL, MOS; IN 3D: LEW
“THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON” (PG-13)
— KEN
“RAMBO: LAST BLOOD” (R)
— REX
“ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP” (R)
Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. — LEW, PUL, MOS