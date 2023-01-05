“AFTERSUN” (R)
Led by Frankie Corio’s noteworthy performance, this film ushers audiences to the intersection between memories of loved ones and who they really are. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; $7. — KEN
“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” (PG-13)
Jake Sully and Neytiri must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a war against the humans. Stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“BABYLON” (R)
Decadence, depravity and outrageous excess lead to the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers in 1920s Hollywood. Stars Margo Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire. The review is on Page 11. — LEW, PUL
“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” (PG-13)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett star. — LEW
“DEVOTION” (PG-13)
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson star. — LEW
“ELVIS: THAT’S THE WAY IT IS SPECIAL EDITION” (PG)
This 1970 concert documentary captures Elvis Presley midway through a fateful transition, seeking to reclaim his musical primacy after a decade of self-imposed exile from concert stages. — LEW, PUL
“PERSEPOLIS” (PG-13)
The Oscar-nominated film follows a precocious and outspoken Iranian girl growing up during the Islamic Revolution. Presented by the Moscow Film Society as part of its Animation for Grown Ups series. French with English subtitles. 7 p.m. today; $7. — KEN
“VIOLENT NIGHT” (R)
When a group of mercenaries attacks the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas). Stars David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo and John Leguizamo. — LEW, PUL
“WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY” (PG-13)
Discovered by record executive Clive Davis, Houston rises from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s in this biopic starring Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders and Stanley Tucci. — LEW, MOS
