“21 BRIDGES” (R)
An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. Stars Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons and Sienna Miller. — LEW
“A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD” (PG)
Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between children’s television personality Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) and a journalist (Matthew Rhys) assigned to write a profile about him. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“CHARLIE’S ANGELS” (PG-13)
When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie’s Angels (Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska) are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect the rest of humanity. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“FORD V. FERRARI” (PG-13)
American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“FROZEN II” (PG)
Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. — LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX, REX; IN 3D: LEW
“THE GOOD LIAR” (R)
Career con artist Roy Courtnay (Ian McKellen) can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren) online. Roy is surprised to find himself caring about Betty, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life. — LEW, PUL
“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13)
A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“LAST CHRISTMAS” (PG-13)
Kate (Emilia Clarke), a young woman plagued by bad decisions, is working as a department store Santa’s elf, where she meets Tom (Henry Golding) and her life takes a turn. — LEW, PUL
“MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL” (PG)
— LEW
“MIDWAY” (PG-13)
The story of the Battle of Midway during World War II, an epic clash between the United States and the Japanese, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. — LEW, PUL
“PLAYING WITH FIRE” (PG)
In this family comedy, a crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. It stars John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key. — LEW