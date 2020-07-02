“AQUAMAN” (PG-13)
Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), the human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land in this 2018 film. — PUL
“BACK TO THE FUTURE” (PG)
The 1985 classic focuses on Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), a 17-year-old high school student, who is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean modified by his close friend, the eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). — SUN
“DEADPOOL” (R)
In this 2016 movie, wisecracking former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is experimented on and becomes immortal but “ugly,” and sets out to track down the man who ruined his looks. — LEW, PUL
“E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL” (PG)
This 1982 movie directed by Steven Spielberg features Elliot (Henry Thomas), a young boy who helps a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home world. — LEW, MOS
“FOOTLOOSE” (PG-13)
This classic from 1984 features a city teenager (Kevin Bacon) who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned. His rebellious spirit shakes up the populace, including a minister (John Lithgow). — PUL
“GHOSTBUSTERS” (PG)
Four men (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson) set up shop as a ghost removal service in this 1984 film. — LEW, MOS
“THE GOONIES” (PG)
This 1985 movie follows a group of young misfits called the Goonies who discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. — FOX, REX
“HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX” (PG)
With their warning about Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) return scoffed at, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) are targeted by the Wizard authorities as an authoritarian bureaucrat slowly seizes power at Hogwarts in this 2007 film in the series. — LEW
“INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE” (PG)
Set in 1938, after his father, Professor Henry Jones (Sean Connery) goes missing while pursuing the Holy Grail, Professor Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr. (Harrison Ford) finds himself up against Adolf Hitler’s Nazis once again to stop them from obtaining its powers in this 1989 movie. — PUL
“THE JUNGLE BOOK” (PG)
In this 2016 film, a human-cub named Mowgli (Neel Sethi) embarks on a journey of self-discovery with the help of panther Bagheera (voiced by Ben Kingsley) and free-spirited bear Baloo (voiced by Bill Murray). — LEW, PUL, MOS
“THE LORD OF THE RINGS: RETURN OF THE KING (PG-13)
Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) lead the World of Men against Sauron’s army to draw his gaze from Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring in this film from 2003. — LEW
“THE LORD OF THE RINGS: FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING (PG-13)
A meek Hobbit (Elijah Wood) from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron in this 2001 movie. — PUL
“SAVING PRIVATE RYAN” (R)
This epic Steven Spielberg film from 1998 follows a group of U.S. soldiers in World War II who, after the invasion at Normandy, go behind enemy lines to retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action. Stars Tom Hanks and Matt Damon. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“SELENA” (PG)
This 1997 biopic tells the story of Selena Quintanilla-Perez, a Texas-born Tejano singer, who was murdered in 1995. — LEW
“STAR WARS: EPISODE VII — THE FORCE AWAKENS” (PG-13)
As a new threat to the galaxy rises in this 2015 film, Rey (Daisy Ridley), a desert scavenger, and Finn (John Boyega), an ex-stormtrooper, must join Han Solo and Chewbacca to search for the one hope of restoring peace. — LEW