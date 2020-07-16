Of note: Village Centre Cinemas in Moscow announced this week it will close temporarily until new films are again released.
“BACK TO THE FUTURE” (PG)
Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) in this film from 1985. — PUL
“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” (PG)
This 2017 musical, based on the classic fairy tale, has a selfish prince cursed to become a monster (Dan Stevens) for the rest of his life, unless he learns to fall in love with a beautiful young woman (Emma Watson) he keeps prisoner. — LEW, PUL, SUN
“BLOODSHOT” (PG-13)
Vin Diesel is Ray Garrison, a slain soldier who is re-animated with superpowers into Bloodshot. — LEW
“BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY” (PG-13)
This 2018 film tells the story of the legendary British rock band Queen and lead singer Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek), leading up to their famous performance at Live Aid in 1985. — LEW, PUL
“E.T. THE EXTRA TERRESTRIAL” (PG)
A youngster (Henry Thomas) summons the courage to help a friendly castaway alien escape Earth and return to his home world in this 1982 Steven Spielberg film. — PUL
“HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 1” (PG)
As Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) race against time and evil to destroy the Horcruxes in this film from 2010, they uncover the existence of the three most powerful objects in the wizarding world: the Deathly Hallows. — LEW
“IRON MAN” (PG-13)
After being held captive in an Afghan cave, billionaire engineer Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) creates a unique weaponized suit of armor to fight evil in this film from 2008. — LEW, PUL, SUN
“JAWS” (PG)
This 1975 film based on the Peter Benchley novel about a great white shark terrorizing a beach town, features Roy Scheider as the small-town police chief, Robert Shaw as the grizzled seafarer and Richard Dreyfuss as the marine biologist who unite to end the menace. — LEW
“THE LORD OF THE RINGS: RETURN OF THE KING” (PG-13)
This 2003 film has Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) leading the World of Men against Sauron’s army to draw his gaze from Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring. — PUL
“WONDER WOMAN” (PG-13)
When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana (Gal Gadot), an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war in this film from 2017. — FOX, REX