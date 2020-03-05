“1917” (R)
“BAD BOYS FOR LIFE” (R)
“BIRDS OF PREY” (R)
After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. — LEW, PUL, REX
“BRAHMS: THE BOY II” (PG-13)
After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a lifelike doll called Brahms. Stars Katie Holmes. — LEW
“THE CALL OF THE WILD” (PG)
Based on the 1903 Jack London novel of the same name, a mixed-breed dog named Buck struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon in Canada, finally settling his loyalty onto a man named John Thornton (Harrison Ford). — LEW, PUL, MOS
“CATVIDEOFEST 2020” (NR)
A compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of submissions, as well as music videos and classics from the internet. — KEN
“DOLITTLE” (PG)
“FANTASY ISLAND” (PG-13)
This film is a horror adaptation of the popular 1970s television show about a magical island resort. Stars Lucy Hale, Maggie Q and Portia Doubleday. — PUL
“THE INVISIBLE MAN” (R)
When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Based on the 1897 novel by H.G. Wells. — LEW, PUL
“IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE” (PG-13)
The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers (Joseph “Joe” Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Salvatore “Sal” Vulcano) on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four Jokers. — LEW
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13)
“THE LAST FULL MEASURE” (R)
Airman William H. “Pits” Pitsenbarger Jr. (Jeremy Irvine) is awarded the nation’s highest military honor 34 years after his death, for his actions on the battlefield. Stars Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Plummer and Diane Ladd. — LEW
“MY HERO ACADEMIA: HERO RISING” (PG-13)
The second film In the “My Hero Academia” anime franchise finds the favorite heroes once again traveling to a remote island to face down a powerful villain. — PUL
“ONWARD” (PG)
This animated film is set in a suburban fantasy world where two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if magic still exists. Stars the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (See Page 13 for a review.) — LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX; IN 3D: LEW
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG” (PG)
After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), a small-town police officer (James Marsden) must help it defeat an evil genius (Jim Carrey) who wants to do experiments on it. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“THE WAY BACK” (R)
A former high school basketball star (Ben Affleck), struggling with alcoholism, is offered a coaching job at his alma mater. As the team starts to win, he may have a reason to confront his old demons. — LEW, PUL, MOS