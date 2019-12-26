“BLACK CHRISTMAS” (PG-13)
A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break until the young sorority pledges discover that the killer is part of an underground college conspiracy. Stars Imogen Poots, Cary Elwes and Lily Donoghue. — LEW
“CATS” (PG-13)
A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. It’s based on the long-running Broadway musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, which itself is based on a collection of poems called “Old Possum’s Books of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot. Stars Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Rebel Wilson. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“FORD V. FERRARI” (PG-13)
— LEW
“FROZEN II” (PG)
— LEW, PUL
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13)
The gang (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan) from the sequel is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13)
A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. — LEW, PUL
“LITTLE WOMEN” (PG)
Four sisters (Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen) face the obstacles of life as they grow up in America with their mother (Laura Dern) during the Civil War. It is the eighth film adaptation of the beloved 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott. — LEW, PUL
“RICHARD JEWELL” (R)
When he discovers a bomb at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, a security guard named Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) helps save lives when he works to evacuate the area minutes before it explodes, and is hailed a hero at first. But after the FBI treats him as a suspect, he is placed in the center of a media storm before being exonerated. — LEW, PUL
“SPIES IN DISGUISE” (PG)
This animated film features the world’s best spy who gets turned into a pigeon. He must then rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Stars the voices of Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Holland, Will Smith and Rashida Jones. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” (PG-13)
The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the “Star Wars” saga which began in 1977. Stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Mark Hamill. — LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX, REX; IN 3-D: LEW
“UNCUT GEMS” (R)
A charismatic New York City jeweler (Adam Sandler) always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. — LEW !