“1917” (R)
— LEW, PUL, MOS
“BAD BOYS FOR LIFE” (R)
Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in this latest film in the franchise started in 1995. — LEW, PUL, REX
“BIRDS OF PREY” (R)
After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins superheroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. — LEW, PUL, MOS
“DOLITTLE” (PG)
John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) is a physician who discovers that he can talk to animals, and that animals also can talk back to him. — LEW, FOX
“FROZEN II” (PG)
— LEW
“THE GENTLEMEN” (R)
A British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, it stars Matthew McConaughey. — LEW
“GRETEL & HANSEL” (PG-13)
Inspired by the classic fairy tale, a long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl (Sophia Lillis) leads her little brother (Samuel Leakey) into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. — LEW, PUL
“HONEYLAND” (NR)
This documentary focuses on the last female bee-hunter in Europe who must save the bees and return the natural balance in Honeyland, when a family of nomadic beekeepers invade her land and threaten her livelihood. — KEN
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13)
— LEW, PUL
“LITTLE WOMEN” (PG)
— LEW
“PARASITE” (R)
Ki-taek and his family, all unemployed, take peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks family, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident. This South Korean film is in both Korean and English. — PUL
“THE RHYTHM SECTION” (R)
A woman seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Stars Blake Lively, Sterling K. Brown and Jude Law. — LEW, PUL
“SPIES IN DISGUISE” (PG)
— LEW
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” (PG-13)
— LEW, PUL
“THE TURNING” (PG-13)
This horror film is about a young governess hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after the deaths of their parents. — LEW