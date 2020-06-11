“BACK TO THE FUTURE” (PG)
Michael J. Fox stars in this 1985 film as a 17-year-old high school student who is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). — FOX, REX
“DIRTY DANCING” (PG-13)
While spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) in this 1987 film. — LEW
“THE GOONIES” (PG)
The 1985 film about a group of young misfits called the Goonies follows them as they discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure and save their neighborhood from golf course developers. Many scenes in the movie were filmed in Astoria, Ore. — LEW
“GREASE” (PG)
This 1978 film features the story of good girl Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) and greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) who fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now attending the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance? — SUN
“HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS” (PG)
An ancient prophecy seems to be coming true when a mysterious presence begins stalking the corridors of Hogwarts and leaving its victims paralyzed in this 2002 film. Stars Daniel Radcliffe as the boy wizard. — LEW
“I STILL BELIEVE” (PG-13)
This film is based on the life story of contemporary Christian music artist Jeremy Camp (K.J. Apa) and his romance with and marriage to his wife, Melissa. — LEW, MOS
“JURASSIC PARK” (PG-13)
A pragmatic paleontologist (Sam Neill) visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose in this 1993 blockbuster directed by Steven Spielberg. — LEW
“SPACE JAM” (PG)
NBA superstar Michael Jordan stars in this 1996 part live action/part animated film about the Looney Tunes trying to win their freedom by winning a basketball game. — LEW, MOS
“THE WIZARD OF OZ” (PG)
This 1939 classic stars Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale who is swept away during a tornado from her family’s farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well. — MOS
“WONDER WOMAN” (PG-13)
When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana (Gal Gadot), an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers in this 2017 film. — LEW, MOS