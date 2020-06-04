This trivia’s for the birds

If you know a group of crows is called a murder, you might think you know something about birds. This week’s trivia challenge from Whitman County Librarian Sarah Phelan will challenge that assumption. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for her live trivia challenge.
1. What is an eagle’s nest called?
2. What behavior do goslings and other baby birds exhibit after hatching when they immediately latch onto and trust the first animal they see, typically their mother?
3. Why are flamingos pink?
4. What Central and South American bird of prey was named after a frightening creature of Greek Mythology? With talons nearly half a foot long, it can kill prey by crushing their bones. It feeds on sloths, opossums and monkeys.
5. What is a baby swan called? (Bonus if you also know what male and female swans are called.)