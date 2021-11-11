They’ve got rhythm

Festival Dance’s first performance in almost 20 months features an act the organization’s executive director describes as “amazing and exciting.”
Billed as “two guys, 19 instruments, one show,” Collision of Rhythm features “tap-dancing virtuoso Aaron Williams and beatbox-juggling keynote speaker Bronkar Lee,” who have appeared on “The Tonight Show” and “America’s Got Talent” and in Super Bowl commercials.
“They’re really an exciting duo,” Festival Dance and Performing Arts Executive Director Deanna Bren said. “They both performed originally on their own, and then they met at a TED talk and they just really clicked with one another.”
The Pullman performance is described on the Festival of Dance website as an “explosion of tap and percussion with a message of hope and connection.”
The performance includes drums and percussion, piano, marimba, saxophone and beat-boxing paired with tap dancing and bounce juggling.
“Together they just really create an explosion of rhythm that is exciting,” Bren said.
She said she’s heartened Festival of Dance could bring a performance to the Palouse after the COVID-19 hiatus of the past nearly two years, especially one that has appeal beyond strictly dance.
“You don’t necessarily have to be a dance enthusiast (to appreciate the show),” she said.