“BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC” (PG-13)
Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, two would-be rockers (Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) from San Dimas, Calif., find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. New release. — LEW
“THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY” (PG-13)
After a breakup, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. New release. — LEW
“THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK: 40TH ANNIVERSARY” (PG)
This anniversary release of the 1980 second film in the series, has the Rebels brutally overpowered by the Empire on the ice planet Hoth. While Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) begins Jedi training with Yoda, his friends are pursued all over the galaxy by Darth Vader and a bounty hunter named Boba Fett. — LEW, MOS
“FATIMA” (PG-13)
Based on historical events, three young shepherds in Fátima, Portugal, report visions of the Virgin Mary, inspiring believers and angering officials of the Church and the government, who try to force them to recant their story. Stars Alba Baptista, Harvey Keitel and Goran Visnji. New release. — LEW, FOX
“INFIDEL” (R)
In this film from 2019, an American man (Jim Caviezel) is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. — LEW
“THE NEW MUTANTS” (PG-13)
Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton. New release. — LEW, REX
“THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD” (PG)
This 2019 film is a modern take on Charles Dickens’s classic tale of a young orphan (Dev Patel) who is able to triumph over many obstacles. Also stars Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton. — LEW
“SMOKEY AND THE BANDIT” (PG)
In this 1977 movie, the Bandit (Burt Reynolds in his Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, accompanied by Sally Field) is hired to run interference in front of a semi-truck and trailer full of illegal beer (driven by Jerry Reed) over state lines, with a relentless sheriff (Jackie Gleason) in hot pursuit. — SUN
“TENET” (PG-13)
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. New release. — LEW, MOS
“UNHINGED” (R)
After a confrontation with an unstable man (Russell Crowe) at an intersection, a woman (Caren Pistorius) becomes the target of his rage in this new release. — LEW, MOS