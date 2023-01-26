As a young teacher of essay writing more than a decade ago at Rutgers University in New Jersey, Sam Hunter found himself pushing a type of prose that seemed in opposition to his work as a playwright. He was urging his students — or his students thought he was urging them — to depersonalize their writing, to drain it of emotion and subjectivity.

Disappointed by the results, Hunter eventually threw his hands up and implored his disaffected pupils to “Just write something honest.”

