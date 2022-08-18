‘The Sound of Music’ takes the RTOP stage, beginning tonight

Cast members rehearse a scene from their musical, “The Sound of Music,” Monday. It opens tonight at the Regional Theatre Of the Palouse in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Inland 360

The Regional Theatre of the Palouse is kicking off a season of classic Broadway musicals with a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” which debuts tonight at the Pullman theater.

The production will feature out-of-the-area actors, including New York performers Liv Kurtz (as Maria Rainer) and Kierlan Denninger (as Liesl) and, from Los Angeles, Beverly Craine (Mother Abbess), Alrielle Joy (Elsa Schraeder) and Craig Sherman (Max Detweiler). There also will be homegrown performers, such as Michael Keene, of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, as Captain Von Trapp, Garrett McClure, of Moscow, as Rolf, and a double cast of local children playing the Von Trapp children.

