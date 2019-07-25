The signs of summer

Today’s Inland 360 cover is a scenic photo of a milepost sign outside Viola.
If you encounter a 360 on your summer travels in any form, we invite you to submit a photo in our latest contest.
Maybe it’s a road sign, a banner or a license plate. Maybe you simply draw it on the sand on the beach or mow it into your lawn.
If you’re so inspired, take a photo and email it to us at contests@inland360.com. Please include your name and mailing address. If we use your photo in our print edition, we’ll send you an Inland 360 sticker.
And, please don’t physically alter, vandalize signs or remove them from their location to get the shot. That’s just not cool. !