The Palouse hills might start looking more like the Scottish Highlands now that the University of Idaho has an official tartan.
The Vandal tartan features the university’s colors, with gold, black and gray in a bright plaid. Merchandise featuring the tartan will be available in the fall, with a sneak peek at the Vandal Store now in the form of beverage coasters. The Border Highlanders, a bagpipe band, will don Vandal tartan kilts, hopefully by homecoming, which is where the idea started.
Ben Hunter, dean of libraries at UI, also is the pipe major for the Border Highlanders. Hunter was performing with the pipe band at homecoming this past fall when someone asked UI President Scott Green if the university had an official tartan. Green said he wasn’t aware of one but pointed to Hunter as the person to ask.
“We don’t, but that would be pretty cool if we did,” Hunter said he told the questioner. “It wouldn’t be that hard.”
Green later asked him for a proposal, Hunter said.
Eventually, Lochcar-ron, a mill in Scotland, was contacted for the design and worked with the university on the pattern and colors. The options were narrowed to three, leading to a vote for the final design. There were more than 4,000 votes from the community, with the winner announced earlier this month.
“People have been asking about it ever since,” Hunter said about the hype created by the tartan vote. “Not just people on campus, but people in the community and alums from around the region have been excited to find out what it is.”
Hunter said he had hoped the Border Highlanders would be outfitted in the official tartan for spring commencement but wasn’t surprised to learn “it takes a while to mill a dozen kilts out of Scottish wool.”
Not only will the tartan give students, faculty and alumni another piece of Vandal swag, but it also connects the Border Highlanders to the university.
“This is a way to really get the band involved in the University of Idaho in a more meaningful way,” Hunter said.
The Border Highlanders band was founded in 1974 by a group of UI faculty members who met at what is now the Pitman Center. Eventually, the group changed from the Palouse Pipers to the Border Highlanders to represent people in the group from UI in Moscow and Washington State University in Pullman. Some from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston also have been involved over the years.
Hunter himself has been piping for almost 30 years. He saw bagpipes on a trip to Scotland when he was 15 and thought it would be fun to learn.
“I kinda fell into it,” he said.
He will be sharing his expertise in an introduction to Highland bagpiping this fall, another way to connect the band and university. The class is open to students, staff and community members who are curious about the instrument and want to learn some basic tunes. He said he’s hoping it also will help grow the numbers of the Border Highlanders.
“We really are looking for band recruiting not just at UI, but all over the community,” he said. “You don’t have to prove Scottish heritage — all ages, all sorts of people can join. It’s a welcoming group. It’s a really fun community and a really fun thing to be a part of, especially these days, to build connections with people and build community — it’s all the more important to do this kind of thing.”
Hunter wants to end stereotypes that bagpipes are hard to play or that only certain people — those who are in peak physical shape, young or have exceptional lung capacity — can play. He has seen 10-year-old pipers and pipers who are 90. He’s seen them of all shapes and sizes. Ultimately, bagpipes are no more difficult than any other instrument, he said.
It does, however, take practice.
“It’s easier to sit down at a piano and make it sound good than pick up a bagpipe and make it sound good,” he said.
Although there are physical aspects to the instrument “it’s like riding a bicycle; you learn the rhythm of it to get the feel for it.”
Some of that work is done on a practice chanter, a smaller instrument that doesn’t include the full bagpipe, so it’s not as loud.
That’s the one stereotype about the bagpipe Hunter can’t argue against: The instruments are loud because they were designed to be played outdoors.
“It has two volumes: on or off,” he said.
That can make it difficult to find a place to rehearse. Over the years, Hunter said he’s practiced in college dorm rooms, apartments and churches. Now he practices in a shop at his house to “spare his family.”
“In the summer, it’s great to go outside and play,” he said. “Depending on where your neighbors’ musical tastes may lie.”
After summer practice, Hunter and the dozen or so other Border Highlanders will dress up in their black and gold kilts for UI homecoming, playing the pipes across the Palouse.
