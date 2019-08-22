As part of the “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit, the Latah County Historical Society has organized four Happy Hour events to further conversations about how the national trends highlighted in the exhibit relate to Latah County.
What: “Company Town Legacy: Potlatch at the Crossroads,” with Diane Kelly-Riley, associate professor of history at the University of Idaho.
When: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: The Garden Lounge, 313 S. Main St., Moscow.
What: “Divided Loyalties and Tribal Rights,” with Amy Canfield, professor of history at Lewis-Clark State College.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
What: “Big Meadow Creek Reflections,” with Judy LaLonde with Latah County Historical Society, Palouse Land Trust and Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 3.
Where: Big Meadow Creek Alpacas, 1021 McKeehan Road, Troy.
What: “The Crossroads as Witness: Hope, Silence and the Rural Ideal,” with Rochelle Johnson, professor of American literature and environmental humanities at the College of Idaho.
When: 5-6 p.m. Sept. 17.
Where: One World Café, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
