Lewiston City Library
The Lewiston City Library now offers curbside pickup of library materials. These materials are limited to those in the library itself, not the wider Valnet system.
To check out books, movies or other materials, patrons may place a hold through their library account online at www.lewistonlibrary.org or by calling (208) 798-2525. After receiving notification that their materials are ready for pickup, individuals can pick them up at the Fifth Street entrance between 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. People are asked to call upon arrival and maintain a 6-foot distance from library staff and others waiting for materials.
Library materials can be returned at the drop box either at the library or Rosauers parking lot. E-books, audiobooks and streaming video through Kanopy continue to be available digitally.
Latah County libraries
Latah County library locations will provide curbside pickup for materials placed on hold; as with Lewiston, materials are limited to those located at the home library selected on the individual’s account. Individuals may place their holds at www.latahlibrary.org and when materials are ready, the library will contact the patron to arrange pickup.
Temporary self-registration is available online for those without an account. A maximum of two holds is allowed for these accounts, though full access to digital holdings like ebooks and audiobooks will be available.
Latah County libraries are not accepting returns of checked-out items at this time; due dates for all materials have been extended to May 30.
Whitman County libraries
Whitman County libraries are accepting returns at all 14 branches. Books, movies and other materials are available by request and will be mailed directly to people’s homes. These requests can be submitted at www.whitco.lib.wa.us, by emailing info@whitco.lib.wa.us or by calling (509) 397-4366. !