Top streams for the week
A family road trip takes an unexpected detour when they face a robot invasion from outer space in “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (2021, PG), an animated adventure comedy featuring the voices of Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen. The lively, vibrant, family-friendly feature is produced by “The Lego Movie” creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller. (Netflix)
“Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” (2021, R) stars Michael B. Jordan as John Clark, an elite Navy SEAL who goes rogue when his pregnant wife is murdered and uncovers an international conspiracy. Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell and Guy Pearce costar in the feature-length action thriller. (Amazon Prime)
Amanda Seyfried stars in the supernatural thriller “Things Heard and Seen” (2021, TV-MA) as a Manhattan woman who moves to a remote home in the Hudson Valley with her husband (James Norton) and confronts a sinister darkness in their home, as well as in her marriage. (Netflix).
The documentary “Lucy the Human Chimp” (2021, TV-14) uses rare archival footage to explore the journey of a female chimpanzee raised as human in a domestic environment and the graduate student (Janis Carter) who helped her learn to live in the wild as an adult. (HBO Max)
“Bäckström: Season 1” (Sweden, with subtitles), based on the Swedish crime novels of Leif GW Persson, stars Kjell Bergqvist as an arrogant, unscrupulous, brilliant detective who faces a case that confounds even him. All six episodes available. (Acorn TV)
In the fourth season of the award-winning “The Handmaid’s Tale” (TV-MA), June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against the oppressive regime as a fierce rebel leader. Three episodes available, new episodes each Tuesday. (Hulu)
“The Artist” (2011, PG-13), a love letter to silent movies and the magic of cinema starring Jean Dujardin, won five Oscar, including best picture, best director and best actor. (Amazon Prime and HBO Max)
Pay-Per-View/Video on Demand
The crime thriller “The Virtuoso” (2021, R) stars Anson Mount and Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins. Available same day as theaters.
Netflix
“Headspace Guide to Sleep: Season 1” (TV-G) teaches viewers healthy habits for a more restful night in seven animated episodes.
International passport: A man trying to restart his life becomes the focus of another death in the limited series crime thriller “The Innocent” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles).
Amazon Prime Video
“The Commune” (Denmark, 2017, not rated, with subtitles) is from director Thomas Vinterberg, whose new film “Another Round” won the best international film Oscar.
Amazon Prime and Hulu
“Arrival” (2016, PG-13) stars Amy Adams as a linguist making first contact with an alien race with no spoken language.
Hulu
Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan star in the romantic comedy “Wild Mountain Thyme” (2020, PG-13).
Other streams
“The Bad Seed” (not rated) is a limited series crime drama from New Zealand. All five episodes streaming. (Sundance Now and AMC+)
John Simm stars in the British crime drama “Grace: Season 1” (2021, not rated), based on the Roy Grace novels by Peter James. (BritBox)
New on disc and at Redbox: “Nomadland.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.