When the pandemic began, who could have predicted that masks would become such a flashpoint for controversy?
A story in 360 details varying reactions across the country in response to being asked, or mandated, to wear a mask in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. However, we don’t need to look elsewhere for controversy; it’s all around us.
People are shaming people who don’t wear masks and those who do. For some, refusing to wear a mask has become a symbolic way to show off a refusal to bend to authority. While public health officials are asking people to wear masks in public, the president refuses to wear one. As I was writing this column Tuesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee made face coverings mandatory for everyone indoors in public settings and outdoors in a public area when six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.
It’s a bewildering time.
The week before the shutdown began, I took my child to the doctor because of a persistent cough and headache that hadn’t gone away after an unprecedented five days of missed school.
By this time, masks were gone from store shelves, but people hadn’t yet started selling them on street corners. At the doctor’s office, they were being kept behind the counter because they were in short supply and people were hoarding them. I requested one for my child, who was coughing up a storm, and shuffled us to a distant corner to wait.
When we saw the doctor, I asked if my child could have COVID-19. It wasn’t likely, the doctor said, and they were only testing people who were in at-risk categories or on their deathbed, so my child wouldn’t be tested.
“Don’t believe them when they say wearing a mask doesn’t help; it does. That’s why doctors wear them,” the doctor told me about COVID-19, which hadn’t yet been officially recorded in our county.
There are many questions right now and fewer answers. Statistics show infection rates slowly rising in our area. Maybe you’ve also noticed a rise in coronavirus fatigue, not physical fatigue caused by the disease, but exhaustion with the situation. Americans are coming to terms with living day to day with a disease that is life-threatening for some of us. Shaming and judging people for wearing or not wearing a mask won’t change minds or win hearts.
Every choice has a ripple effect. At worst, I get hot and uncomfortable wearing a mask to the grocery store. At best, it might help someone else out. I’ll never know all the repercussions, but I’d rather err on the side of care.