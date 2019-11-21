The life of pie

It’s doubtful we’d be having a pie championship if we had existed 500 years ago.
Not because pie didn’t exist, but because the pie that did exist wasn’t the sort that would excite any kind of passion. Unless you had an odd fondness for crow. Pies of the past were generally made with whatever meat had just been walking or flying by and were more practical in nature.
It’s a past few of us would want to return to, but it’s the story that led to the present culinary glory we enjoy today. Here are a few highlights to consider:
Made in Egypt. Almost every beloved practice can find some kind of root in ancient Egypt, and pie is no exception. That the era’s free-form, honey-filled, baked good would qualify as actual pie is doubtful, but all the best foods have an origin story, and pie’s begins in ancient Egypt.
A pastry is born. Most food historians credit the ancient Greeks with inventing what we know as pastry, combining flour, water and oil to create a shell for food. And what the Greeks invented, the Romans popularized. This pastry shell was wrapped around meat and functioned as a baking vessel as much as anything, encapsulating juices and preventing the meat from getting burned in the open fire ovens. A few semi-sweet pies existed during this time. As recipe, according to Chef Jamie Oliver’s website, was for a goat cheese and honey pie with a rye crust.
Medieval Pyrex. The flour and olive oil of the Mediterranean made for a flimsy dough, but once the idea of pie traveled north — to the land of lard and butter — pastry crusts could be more easily rolled and formed into shapes. During the medieval time, pie crusts weren’t really for eating. They were a heat-tolerant container — like an early form of a cast iron dutch oven or a lidded Pyrex dish — for baking meat and any vegetables that might be used to flavor it.
The Original Disposable Storage. Without refrigeration or snap-top lids, transporting and storing food in the pre-modern world was an ongoing challenge. Because the contents of a pie were sealed inside the crust and baked, it was free of harmful bacteria and would stay that way for at least a few days, according to NPR. Pies were a way to safely carry food around. Might pie have a role in our future as a substitute for plastic packaging?
Old-school Casserole. Remember the days when grandma would clean out leftovers from the fridge, mix the contents together and serve it as a casserole for dinner? That’s what pie used to be. “Pie” comes from the word, “magpie,” a bird known for collecting odds and ends in its nest. That’s what pie was: odds and ends of whatever food could be found, be it goose, rabbit, crow or even entrails.
Surprise pies. Sometimes people at medieval banquets would get bored between courses, so it became popular to serve “live pies” at these events. The bottom pastry shell would be baked empty and birds, animals or even dwarves would be placed inside before being topped with a baked shell. The “pie” would be brought to the table and cut and the live contents would emerge as a surprise. Back then, four-and-twenty blackbirds coming out of a pie were somehow great fun and not terrifying.
As Un-American as Apple Pie. The first apple pie recipe comes from Europe in the 1300s and also calls for figs, raisins, pears and saffron. Sorry America, you weren’t even a twinkle in England’s eye at the time. Apple saplings were brought by colonists — the only apples here when they came were crab apples, and no one was going to make pie out of those — and the varieties that emerged over time became a popular national interest.
Real pie breaks on the scene. Pie as we know it — fruit pie — wasn’t common until the 1700s. Queen Elizabeth I is said to be the first to have enjoyed a cherry pie, and by the late part of the century, meat pies and fruit pies were equally popular in America. In the 1800s, fruit pies took over, according to Slate magazine, after sugar refineries came to the U.S., making sugar affordable for the masses. And for the first time, pie became something to get excited about.