The coronavirus cancels McCall’s fireworks show

McCALL — Fireworks won’t be a part of Fourth of July celebrations in the McCall area this year, according to a news release from the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of McCall.
The big annual display in the resort destination has been canceled because of concerns about the health of people that would likely gather in crowds if the event took place. Instead, the community is planning several new events over the holiday weekend, including a drive-in concert featuring musician Jeff Crosby, drive-in movies, a patriotic boat brigade and a light-up caravan.
“It is really disappointing to not host the fireworks show on Payette Lake this year,” said Lisa Johnson, event committee chairwoman for the chamber. “But the health and safety of our community and guests is our primary focus.”
Without a viewing space where adequate social distancing and hand-sanitizing stations could be provided, officials opted to skip the fireworks in favor of alternative events that can meet health and safety guidelines for public gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Local leaders said the decision was not made lightly. The chamber and city officials conducted a survey to gauge public opinion about holding a fireworks show. Of the 838 respondents, about 52 percent were in favor of a show, while about 47 percent were against a show or not sure. Planning meetings were held by the chamber, city officials and local law enforcement and health officials to review public health and safety protocols needed for large-scale events. Alternate locations to allow for better social distancing were researched, but none met both fire and crowd safety criteria, according to the statement.
“With regard to fireworks this year, it is my opinion that we cannot, in good conscience, promote an event that jeopardizes public health by going against all social distancing and medical recommendations,” said Justin Williams, McCall chief of police. “This risk is simply too high.”
More information about this year’s Lakeside Liberty Fest can be viewed online at www.mccall.id.us/lakeside-liberty-fest-2020.