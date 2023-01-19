The bucket-list book

“Airstrips, Mukluks and Honey Buckets” is pictured.

 August Frank/Tribune

A bucket-list item has been crossed off, posthumously, for longtime educator Pat Martin.

“Airstrips, Mukluks and Honey Buckets” made its way into print, thanks to her daughter, Jill Schaefer, of Clarkston. The book features Martin’s journal entries and adventures while living and teaching in southwest Alaska.

