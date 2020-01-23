Over the course of history, people have met and fallen in love by blind date, arranged marriage, letter, accident and now, more and more, through their phones.
Everyone in a relationship has a story about how they met. We want to hear yours. How did you and your significant other’s existences collide?
Maybe it’s not a spectacular tale but it’s special to you. We’d like you to send us your story in 200 or fewer words for possible inclusion in our Feb. 13 Valentine’s Day edition.
Here are the rules:
Please include your names and city of residence and, if you’re so inclined, a photo of you and your someone.
Submissions can be emailed to editor@inland360.com.
Submissions can mailed to Editor at Inland 360, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. If you mail a photo, please include a self-addressed envelope so we can return it.
Story submissions and images must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 9 in order to be considered. !