Tell us a scary story — but keep it short

It’s the time of year when we like to tell scary stories, and we’d like to hear one from you.
But only a short one.
We’re collecting two-sentence horror stories for our Oct. 31 edition.
Two-sentence horror stories have a beginning and an ending.
Example:
I felt special when my mom told me it was actually a gift to see an angel hovering beside people who would soon die.
I don’t feel so special now that there is one beside every person I see.
First, second and third place winners will receive two movie tickets. We’ll also offer a prize to a winner in a youth category for ages 12 and younger.
The Rules:
- Entries must be two sentences (run-on sentences don’t count). Only two entries per person allowed.
- Email your story to contests@inland360.com with “Scary” in the subject line. Entries can also be mailed to Inland 360, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston ID 83501.
- You must include your full name, address and city to be considered for a prize. Include age if 12 or younger to be entered in the youth category.
- Entries must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 21 to be considered.