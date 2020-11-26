The Washington Idaho Symphony announced that the remainder of its 49th season is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canceled concerts include “Transcendent Talent” Feb. 6-7, “Dvořák!” March 6-7, “A Pioneer at the Podium,” April 17 and 18, and the Annual Young Artist Competition. Season ticket holders can request a refund on the symphony’s website. Season 50 (2021-22) tickets are scheduled to go on sale this summer.
The symphony thanked supporters in a news release and asked people to consider donating to the nonprofit to help it “through this unprecedented and difficult time.” The symphony has an average monthly donation goal of $4,500 to balance its budget and make up for the loss of concerts in 2019 and 2020. Donations can be made at www.wa-idsymphony.org.