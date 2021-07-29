Sunny Sweeney will be swinging into Moscow

Sunny Sweeney is as comfortable commanding a stadium stage while on tour with Bob Seger as she is pouring her heart out from a listening-room stool. Raised in east Texas, Sweeney is four albums into a career that has earned praise from Rolling Stone, NPR, American Songwriter and others. Her latest album, “Recorded Live at the Machine Shop Recording Studio,” features her independent country blend of rock and honky tonk. She’s scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. next Thursday at John’s Alley Tavern in Moscow. Cost is $15. Advance tickets are available at bit.ly/SunnyatAlley.

