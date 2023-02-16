More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Set in an alternate reality past, the dramedy “Hello Tomorrow: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Billy Crudup (shown above) as the optimistic leader of a team of salesmen hawking timeshares on the Moon in 1950s suburban America. His optimism in a better tomorrow inspires his co-workers and customers but leaves him teetering on the brink of disappointment. Three episodes are available, with new episodes airing on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
The third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” (TV-14) reunites the Starship Captain (Patrick Stewart, (shown above, at right, with Jonathan Frakes) with members of his former crew. Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jeri Ryan, Marina Sirtis, Frakes, and Brent Spiner all make appearances. New episodes arrive on Thursdays. (Paramount+)
The con artist thriller “Sharper” (2022, R) stars Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan as a pair of grifters who entangle a college student (Briana Middleton) in a scheme involving a shy bookstore owner (Justice Smith) and a Manhattan billionaire (John Lithgow). The film, directed by Benjamin Caron, dissects and reconstructs the classic con thriller to tell its story in reverse and keep the audience guessing just who is conning who. It’s a twisty little story with a sometimes mean-spirited edge. It streams a week after a limited theatrical release. (Apple TV+)
The British horror thriller “Red Rose: Season 1” (TV-MA) follows a group of teens who download an app that hacks their phones and their lives, blackmailing them into performing increasingly dangerous tasks. (Netflix)
Tilda Swinton is a literary scholar and Idris Elba (shown above) an ancient Djinn released from his prison in a bottle in “Three Thousand Years of Longing” (2022, R), a lovingly-told fantasy based on a short story by A.S. Byatt. Three wishes are involved, of course, but director George Miller is more interested in telling a story of love and disappointment that spans three millennia, and he fills the screen with deliriously beautiful images of mythical imagination. (Prime Video and MGM+)
The wary coexistence of humans and faerie folk threatens to descend into war in the second and final season of “Carnival Row” (TV-MA), set in a fantasy version of 19th-century London, where the magical beings are oppressed by the human majority. Two episodes are available, with new episodes airing on Fridays. (Prime Video)
True stories: Jada Pinkett Smith produces and narrates “African Queens: Njinga” (TV-14), a documentary miniseries about the life of the 17th-century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba. (Netflix)
Steven Spielberg draws from his own childhood for his family drama “The Fabelmans” (2022, PG-13), which has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture.
“The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 1” (Italy, TV-MA, with subtitles) dramatizes the life of the real-life 19th-century woman who fought to become Italy’s first female lawyer.
The documentary series “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” (TV-MA) explores the joys, mysteries and changing nature of human sexuality.
The eight-episode Western “The Head of Joaquín Murrieta” (Mexico, TV-MA, with subtitles) stars Juan Manuel Bernal as the real-life outlaw known as the Mexican Robin Hood in 1851.
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
