SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The cost of basic school supplies was higher than ever as parents prepared to send their children back to school this month.

Costs spiked alongside rising rates of consumer inflation nationwide. As of July, consumer inflation had increased 8.5% in 12 months. The figure marked a marginal decline from the 9.1% increase recorded in June, the largest inflation spike in more than 40 years.

Tags

Recommended for you